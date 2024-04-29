We would like to see recognition of Armenian Genocide by Brazil, Ambassador says

We would like to see recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Brazil, Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brazil Armen Yeganian said in an interview with Correio Braziliense.

According to the diplomat, there is not a single Armenian in the world who does not have at least one family member who died or was affected by the Armenian genocide between 1915 and 1923. He stated that the non-recognition of the Armenian genocide sent a very dangerous signal to other perpetrators.

“The Holocaust, the Rwandan genocide and many other crimes against humanity could have been avoided if the international community had learned a lesson from the Armenian genocide,” Ambassador Yeganian said.

Asked why Brazli does not recognize the Armenian Genocide, the Ambassador said “the Federal Senate of Brazil actually recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2015 and recommended the President of the Republic that he also recognize it, which we greatly appreciate.”

“Many Brazilian federal deputies make statements every year in Congress in honor of the Armenian victims. Additionally, there are several memorials, including an Armenian khachkar (cross-stone), dedicated to 1.5 million victims of the Armenian genocide in São Paulo. Much work has been done, but we would like to see recognition of the Armenian Genocide at all levels of the Brazilian government,” he noted.

Speaking about Turkey’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Armen Yeganian said “it is regrettable that a country that aspires to join Europe and has the ambition to be a defender of peace initiatives, does not recognize the Armenian Genocide, the crime that was condemned by 63 military courts of the modern Turkish state.”

“By denying the Armenian Genocide, the modern Turkish state sends a dubious signal to the international community regarding its commitment to human rights and universal freedoms,” the Ambassador stated.