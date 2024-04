Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić has welcomed the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the process of border delimitation based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

The agreement was reached during the eighth meeting of the border delimitation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 19.

According to Armenian Government, more than half of the work was completed as of April 29.