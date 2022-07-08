Di Maria signs on-year contract with Juventus

Juventus have unveiled new signing Angel Di Maria, who will wear the number 22 shirt in Turin.

The 34-year-old Argentinian forward will be a short-term reinforcement to Massimiliano Allegri’s attack as the Bianconeri look to get back involved in the Scudetto fight again following a recent slip. Di Maria scored five goals and provided eight assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

As announced by Juventus, Di Maria has officially joined the club after signing a one-year deal, picking the shirt number 22.

The Argentinian forward wore a variety of shirt numbers at PSG, ranging from 11 to 14 to 18. He last wore 22 in the 2014-15 season with Real Madrid and the first time he picked that number was the 2010-11 campaign.