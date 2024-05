US State Dept refrains from commenting on Ambassador’s visit to Nagorno Karabakh

Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller refrained to comment on Ambassador Mark Libby’s visit to Nagorno Karaabkh on Monday.

“I don’t have any comment on that,” Miller said at the daily briefing.

Neither did he comment on the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Almaty. “or any expectations. “I have no expectations,” he said.

Foreign Ministers Araart Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Kazakhstan on May 10.