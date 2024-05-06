Russia’s Putin to hold bilatarel meeting with Armenian PM in Moscow – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 8, Russian President’s Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters today.

He said the meeting will take place after the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8. It will be followed by a dinner for the leaders of CIS countries.

The Kremlin representative said “this bilateral contact will be very substantive, there will be many issues for discussion.”

“Recently, problematic issues have emerged in relations between Russia and Armenia, which, as we expect, will be openly discussed between the leaders,” Ushakov said. “You know that Pashinyan himself said in April that relations with Moscow are not going through the best of times. Recently, contacts between our countries at various levels have noticeably decreased. Criticism has been addressed both to Russia and to the CSTO,” Ushakov stated.

Speaking about the problems with the CSTO, the Kremlin representative recalled that Yerevan has de facto frozen its participation in the organization, although it has not yet withdrawn from it.