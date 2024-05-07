Armenia will make every effort to organize 2027 World Weightlifting Championships at a high level – PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Mohammed Jalood and Secretary General Antonio Urso.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the heads of the International Weightlifting Federation to Armenia and attached importance to the decision to hold the 2027 World Weightlifting Championships in our country.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude for entrusting the tournament to Armenia, stressing that the government will make every effort to organize the event at a high level. The Prime Minister emphasized that Armenia will host the World Championship in Olympic sports for the first time.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the goal of the Armenian government is to hold major tournaments in various sports in our country, which primarily contributes to the development and promotion of sports.

Mohammed Jalood noted that the decision to hold the tournament in Armenia was made with great confidence that it will be organized at a high level. He noted the high success of Armenian athletes in weightlifting and added that the 2027 World Championship is also important because it will be a qualification event for the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles.

During the meeting, reference was made to the organization of the tournament, as well as the steps towards the development of weightlifting in Armenia, including the construction of new sports schools.