Putin sworn in for fifth term as President of Russia

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as President of Russia for a fifth on Tuesday, setting the stage for another six years.

He took the oath in a ceremony led by Constitutional Court head Valery Zorkin.

In a short speech after being sworn in, Putin repeated calls for national unity amid war in Ukraine. “We’re a united and great nation, and together we will overcome all obstacles, implement everything we’ve planned. Together we will win,” he said.

“I assure you that I will continue to place the interests and security of the people of Russia above all else,” the Russian leader added, recounting the text of the presidential oath. “This is what defined the meaning and essence of my work in previous years.”

The 71-year-old has been in power for more than two decades. In March, he secured another six-year term as president after winning an election with 87,28% of the votes.