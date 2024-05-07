Armenian PM confirms he will meet Russia’s Putin in Moscow on May 8

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirms he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 8.

PM Pashinyan will leave for Moscow tomorrow to chair the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

PM Pashinyan said the agenda with Russia is very diverse. “A number of issues have emerged, some of which have been raised. We have always believed that these issues are being raised with a view to excluding the negative nuances from the context of friendly relations between Armenia and Russia,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the whole spectrum of relations – both bilateral and multilateral – will be discussed during the meeting.