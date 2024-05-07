Deadly building collapse in South Africa leaves dozens trapped

Rescue teams in South Africa are searching for survivors after a five-storey building under construction collapsed, killing five people and leaving at least 50 trapped, the BBC reports.

Officials in the city of George, Western Cape province, say 24 people have been pulled from the wreckage and taken to hospital.

Some 75 crew were on the site when the building collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The cause of the incident in the coastal city is being investigated.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the building collapsed at 14:09 local time (12:09 GMT).

Two of the 22 people pulled from the wreckage died of their injuries. Another three deaths were reported later.

“Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected who continue to wait for word of their loved ones,” said George Mayor Ald Van Wyk.