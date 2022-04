On April 17, 2012, a regular exhibition of the series “Armenian Genocide and Cultural Genocide” was held near the Havlabar metro station in Tbilisi, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia informs.

The exhibition of the paintings was organized by the “Armenian Community of Georgia” NGO.



The exhibition featured paintings on the themes of the Hamidian massacres, the 1909 Adana massacres, the 1915-1923 Armenian Genocide, and the destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage.