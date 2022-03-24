Peacekeepers in their positions, negotiations continue

The protection of the line of contact in the direction of Parukh and Khramort settlements of Askeran region, and ensuring the security of the civilian population living in those communities is within the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in the Artsakh Republic, Artsskh InfoCenter says.

At the moment they are at their positions, the negotiations continue.

“We once again urge the population to remain calm, the situation in all other directions of the line of contact is stable at this point,” thr InfoCenter said.

Earlier today the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the line of contact in the direction of Parukh village of Askeran region.

Representatives of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Artsakh Republic were trying to stop the enemy’s further advance through negotiations, to force them to return to starting positions.



According to the InfoCenter, women and children from Khramort community of Askeran region were evacuated for security reasons.