Units of Defense Army ordered to cease the fire

Units of the Artsakh Defense Army have been ordered to cease the fire.

As a result of consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, it was decided to cease hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone from 12:00 on October 10.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the announcement after about ten hours of consultations with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The fire will be ceased for humanitarian purposes, i.e. exchange of prisoners and bodies with the mediation and in line with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lavrov said.

He added that concrete parameters of cessation of hostilities will be agreed additionally.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, will proceed to substantive negotiations on the basis of the fundamental principles of the settlement, with a view of reaching soonest settlement of the conflict in a peaceful way.

The sides agree to accept the unchangeability of the negotiation format.