Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Independence Day.

“I am very glad to send my congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday to Your Excellency, wishing happiness and prosperity to the people of Armenia in the coming year.”

Armenia celebrated the 29th anniversary of independence on Monday.

In September 1991 Armenia held a nationwide referendum, which saw over 99 percent of voters approve the republic’s commitment to independence.