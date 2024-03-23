Gunmen kill more than 60 in concert attack near Moscow, Islamic State claims responsibility

At least 60 people were killed when gunmen attacked a packed concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow.

“The bodies of the deceased are currently being examined. It is provisionally established that more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims could rise,” said the Investigative Committee charged with overseeing the response to the attack.

More than 100 others were wounded at the Crocus City Hall, according to the FSB Federal Security Service.

In the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, gunmen sprayed civilians with bullets just before Soviet-era rock group “Picnic” was to perform to a full house at the 6,200-seat the Crocus City Hall just west of the capital.

Islamic State, the militant group that once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group’s Amaq agency said on Telegram.

A grainy picture was published by some Russian media of two of the alleged attackers in a white car.