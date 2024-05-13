Armenian PM off to Denmark for Democracy Summit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the Kingdom of Denmark on a working visit.

The Prime Minister will participate in the “Copenhagen Democracy Summit” on May 14. Within the framework of the summit, Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the discussion on “From the frontline: Armenia’s defense of democracy.”

PM Pashinyan will also meet with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark Mrs. Mette Frederiksen, Speaker of the Danish Parliament Folketing Søren Gade, founder of the summit and founder of the international political consulting organization “Rasmussen Global” Anders Fogh Rasmussen.