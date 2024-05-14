Blinken travels to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine as weapons from a new American aid package begin arriving at the front line.

The top US diplomat, who arrived in Kyiv by sleeper train, is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials.

Blinken will deliver a message of “strong reassurance” to the Ukrainians “in a difficult moment”, US officials say.

The Secretary of State’s arrival marks three weeks since the US Congress finally agreed a new $61bn aid package for Ukraine.

A senior US official says the American-funded weapons now arriving at the front line include air defence interceptors, artillery and ATACMS long-range precision guided missiles/