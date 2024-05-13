OSCE will support Armenia and Azerbaijan in peace efforts, Chairman-in-Office says

Achieving sustainable and comprehensive peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of the OSCE, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, said at a press conference in Yerevan alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Dialogue and diplomacy is the only way. We are convinced that constructive dialogue between equals guided by pragmatism and honesty, is indispensable for achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement,” he said.

“The advances made on delimitation of the border are definitely valuable steps on that path. Tomorrow in Baku, I will convey these messages to my Azerbaijani interlocutors and call for a reliable and stable commitment in the negotiations,” said the OSCE Chair.

He emphasized that “after decades of conflict it is imperative for the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan to finally achieve peace, security, and prosperity they deserve,” he added.

“As OSCE we stand ready to engage more,” Ian Borg said. “At the same time, we continue to support or national and international initiatives that create a positive momentum and produce tangible results to effectively overcome the conflict,” he added.

“We will support Armenia and Azerbaijan so that they can reach a comprehensive and stable peace agreement. We are aware that both countries prefer to resolve issues bilaterally, and we support this,” Borg said.