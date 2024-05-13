Armenian FM, OSCE Chair discuss developments in the South Caucasus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the delegation led by OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg.

The parties discussed issues related to the cooperation between the Armenian government and the OSCE, exchanged views on the developments taking place in the South Caucasus. The Prime Minister referred to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ian Borg emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting and promoting stable peace and conflict resolution across the OSCE region, the effective use of the organization’s tools in accordance with the OSCE mandate, in favor of ensuring regional stability and security.

Issues related to multi-sectoral cooperation and further development of ties between Armenia and Malta were discussed. The organization of bilateral high-level reciprocal visits was emphasized.