Danish Prime Minister accepts invitation to visit Armenia

On a working visit to the Kingdom of Denmark, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-Denmark multi-sectoral cooperation.

Mette Frederiksen welcomed the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Copenhagen and emphasized the readiness of the government to develop and expand cooperation with Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked for the hospitality and emphasized the need to take consistent steps towards the development of ties.

Thoughts were exchanged on a number of issues of international and regional agenda of mutual interest. Continuous cooperation in multilateral platforms was also highlighted.

Nikol Pashinyan introduced the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and the current situation in the South Caucasus region to the interlocutor. In the context of unblocking regional communications, the Prime Minister referred to the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government.

Thoughts were also exchanged on Armenia-European Union cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan invited Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on an official visit to Armenia. Mrs. Frederiksen gladly accepted the invitation.