European Commission’s Executive Vice President Dombrovskis in Armenia for EBRD’s Annual Meeting

Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis will represent the European Union at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) 2024 Annual Meeting & Business Forum in Yerevan, Armenia, on Wednesday and Thursday.

During his mission, EVP Dombrovskis will participate in a panel on Critical Raw Materials (CRM], witness a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between EBRD and Kazakhstan to develop its mining sector sustainably – part of implementing the EU-Kazakhstan CRM roadmap. He will also take part in the EBRD Board of Governors Plenary session.

The EVP will meet senior Armenian government officials, including President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as well as Deputy Prime Ministers, Mr. Mher Grigoryan and Mr. Tigran Khachatryan. In addition, he will meet Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Dumitru Alaiba and Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Ms. Rania Al-Mashat.

Under the broad theme of “Delivering Impact Together,” the EBRD 2024 Annual Meeting & Business Forum serves as a global platform for discussions on how to help economies adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world. This year’s programme includes high-level discussions, panels, and speakers addressing pivotal global topics, from fintech and cybersecurity to sustainable infrastructure and economic inclusion.