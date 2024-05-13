Protesters stage acts of disobedience accross Yerevan

Protesters have been staging acts of disobedience accross Yerevan since 8am.

According to the Ministry of Interior, over 100 peoe have been detained.

Durin a rally in the Republic Square on Sunday leader of the ” Tavush for the Motherland” movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan said there would be no more rallies as such, but called on supporters to carry out acts of disobedience in Yerevan and other regions.

Protests have been under way since the announcement of the start of the delimitation process with Azerbaijan in Tavush province.