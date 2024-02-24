Armenian MFA comments on possible Zelensky visit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has commented on the reports claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning a visit to Armenia.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

“I can say that we officially inform about high-level visits in due time,” Badalyan said in comments to Armenpress.

According to recent media reports, Zelensky plans to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in March. The Armenia trip is reportedly scheduled for March 4.