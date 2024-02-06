PM Pashinyan, Ambassador Kvien discuss Armenia-US strategic dialogue

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Kristina Kvien.

The Prime Minister emphasized the continuous development of Armenia-US cooperation and emphasized US support in the effective implementation of democratic reforms in our country. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government highly appreciates the efforts of the US in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and steps aimed at establishing stability in the region.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the deepening of bilateral cooperation in different directions, Armenia-US strategic dialogue.

The sides exchanged thoughts on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the possibilities of unblocking regional infrastructures, the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government.