Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a televised briefing on Monday that he was resigning ahead of parliamentary elections due by October.

Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party will name its chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze, as the next Prime Minister, replacing Irakli Garibashvili ahead of parliamentary elections later this year.

The swap, in which Garibashvili will take over as party leader, will be officially announced on Feb. 1.