Azerbaijani lawmakers call for sanctions against France in response to Senate resolution supporting Armenia’s territorial integrity

The Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament called on the country’s government to impose sanctions against France and cut off all economic ties with Paris.

The statement was adopted in response to the resolution of the French Senate that supports the territorial integrity of Armenia and calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan.

The statement of the parliamentary committee urges “to freeze any assets of French officials,” “to expel all French companies from the country, including Total,” and “to prevent French companies from participating in any projects carried out on behalf of the Azerbaijani state.”

Azerbaijani parliamentarians label the resolution “biased, one-sided and unfounded.”

The French Senate voted 336 to 1 on January 17 to adopt a resolution supporting Armenia and demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan.

The resolution condemns the military attack carried out by Azerbaijan with the support of its allies on September 19 and 20, 2023 against Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to guarantee the right of the Armenian population to return to Nagorno-Karabakh by providing conditions that will ensure their safety and well-being.

The French lawmakers also call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia and condemns the arbitrary arrests of political leaders of Nagorno Karabakh.

The French Senate urges the government to seize the assets of Azerbaijani leaders and embargo gas and oil imports from Azerbaijan.