Armenian-Greek defense cooperation discussed in Yerevan

On October 20, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Mr. Evangelos Tournakis and the newly appointed Defense Attaché, Colonel Christos Arseniou.

The Minister of Defence congratulated Colonel Christos Arseniou on assuming the mission in Armenia and wished him success in his further activities.

During the meeting, issues related to Armenian-Hellenic defense cooperation, as well as regional security, were discussed.