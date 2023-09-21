More than 60 MEPs demand from EU to sanction Aliyev regime for offensive against Nagorno Karabakh

More than 60 Members of the European Parliament have joined Nathalie Loiseau, Chair of the European Parliament’s Security and Defense Subcommittee, to demand that Europe sanction the Ilham Aliyev regime for its offensive against the Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a letter to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, the MEPs ask how the European External Action Service is going to respond to Azerbaijan’s attack on Stepanakert.

The lawmakers ask what sanctions the European Union intends to take against Azerbaijani authorities responsible for the ceasefire violation.