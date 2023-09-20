Pope Francis appeals for peaceful solution in Nagorno Karabakh

Pope Francis appeals for countries to silence their weapons and seek peaceful solutions in Nagorno Karabakh, as tensions flare in the South Caucasus region, the Vatican informs.

Pope Francis has appealed for arms to fall silent and for nations to seek peaceful solutions in Nagorno Karabakh.

In his remarks to Italian-speaking pilgrims at his Wednesday General Audience, the Pope expressed his concern for the humanitarian crisis in the Southern Caucasus region.

“Yesterday, I heard the disturbing news from Nagorno Karabakh, in the Southern Caucasus, where the already critical humanitarian situation is now aggravated by additional armed clashes,” said the Pope.

He urged involved parties to cease hostilities and seek peaceful solutions to the crisis.

“I address my appeal again to all the parties involved and to the International Community,” said Pope Francis, “so that they may stop using weapons and make every effort to find peaceful solutions for the good of the people and respect for human dignity.”

Azerbaijan began a military operation in Nagorno Karabakh on Tuesday.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the military operation, describing it as an “anti-terrorist” operation.