Azerbaijan’s unacceptable military actions risk worsening the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh – Blinken

The United States is deeply concerned by Azerbaijan’s military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to cease these actions immediately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“These actions are worsening an already dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and undermine prospects for peace. As we have previously made clear to Azerbaijan, the use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable and runs counter to efforts to create conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region,” Blinken stated.

“We call for an immediate end to hostilities and for respectful dialogue between Baku and representatives of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he added.

At least 25 people have died, dozens were wounded as a result of the full-scale terrorist attack by Azerbaijan.