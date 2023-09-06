PoliticsTop

France’s Macron not expected to visit Armenia in the coming days

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 6, 2023, 16:25
Less than a minute
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron will not visit Armenia in the coming days, sources have confirmed to Public Radio of Armenia.

Earlier reports suggested that Macron was expected to visit Armenia September 9-10.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 6, 2023, 16:25
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button