France's Macron not expected to visit Armenia in the coming days

Siranush Ghazanchyan
September 6, 2023, 16:25

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron will not visit Armenia in the coming days, sources have confirmed to Public Radio of Armenia.

Earlier reports suggested that Macron was expected to visit Armenia September 9-10.