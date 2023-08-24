Ambassador-at Large Edmon Marukyan calls for international intervention to stop ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.

“In Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan conducts a classic policy of ethnic cleansing. According to our information, Baku is planning a one-way opening of the Lachin Corridor in order to push the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh out of the territory without the possibility of return,” Marukyan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is a classic policy of ethnic cleansing: at first they shoot, kill, capture people incessantly, starve them for a long time, and then open the road for exit only so that people forced by these inhumane conditions leave Nagorno Karabakh without the possibility of returning. This must be stopped by international intervention,” he added.