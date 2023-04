Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Armenian weightlifters win silver and bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Armenian weightlifters won the silver and bronze medals in men’s +109kg category at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.

Varazdat Lalayn won the silver with a total result of 462 kg (212-250kg).

Simon Martirosyan won the bronze with the result of 440 kg (195=245 kg).

Georgia’s Lasha Taladze became the winner in the category with a total result of 474 kg (222+252 kg).