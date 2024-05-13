France welcones talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs held in Almaty

France welcomes the new session of negotiations held between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on May 10 and 11 in Almaty, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“France underlines the importance of the reaffirmation by the Parties of their committment to the Alma-Ata declaration of 1991, to the mutual recognition of their territorial integrity, as a basis for this process, in line with the quadrilateral meeting in Prague of October 7, 2022,” the Ministry stated.

In this context, France calls to continue the delimitation of the border on the basis of the principles agreed in the declaration of April 19, 2024 and as an extension of the first demarcation work carried out on the ground. At the same time, it calls for continuing discussions with a view to signing a peace treaty between the two countries.

It welcome the initiative of the Kazakh authorities to facilitate the holding of these talks.

France will continue to work, alongside its partners, to establish a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, in compliance with international law.