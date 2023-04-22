Home | All news | Sport | Wrestling: Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan crowned European champion SportTop Wrestling: Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan crowned European champion Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 22, 2023, 21:46 Less than a minute Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan beat Serbia’s Viktor Nemeš 6-4 in the 72 kg final of the European Championships to clinch the gold. Hrachya Poghosyan won a bronze medal in the 63 kg final. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 22, 2023, 21:46 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print