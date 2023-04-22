SportTop

Wrestling: Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan crowned European champion

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 22, 2023, 21:46
Less than a minute

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan beat Serbia’s Viktor Nemeš 6-4 in the 72 kg final of the European Championships to clinch the gold.

Hrachya Poghosyan won a bronze medal in the 63 kg final.

