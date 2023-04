Armenian weightlifter Gor Sahakyan (67 kg) clinched the gold in the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan with a total result of 320 kg.

The weightlifter was the strongest in both snatch and clean & jerk events, winning two small gold medals with 145 and 175 kg respectively.

Spain’s Juan Hernandez came second, Turkish Karan Kahriman showed the third result.