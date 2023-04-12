The 1991 line must be respected: EU deplores deadly clashes in the are of Armenia’s Tegh village

The EU deplores the armed clashes that yesterday led to several Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen being killed or injured on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the area of Tegh, Nabila Massrali, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

“This incident yet again emphasizes that in the absence of a delimited border, the 1991 line must be respected the forces of either side withdrawn to safe distances from this line to prevent any similar incidents from occurring,” the Spokesperson said.

“Previous commitments must be respected, including those reached in Prague in October 2022 regarding the mutual recognition of territorial integrity in line with the 1991 Almaty Declaration. The EU also urges the intensification of negotiations on the delimitation of the border and continues to stand ready to support this process,” she said.

The European Union reiterates calls for restraint and for the settlement of all disputes by peaceful means. The EU continues to support these efforts, including at the highest level, and also through the presence of the EU Mission in Armenia.