Glazer family could demand a third round of bids for Man Utd – Football Insider

The Glazer family could demand a third round of bids for Man United, Football Insider reports.

Interested parties are waiting for a response from takeover brokers Raine Group to their second bids, which was advertised as the final stage of the tender process.

Outright offers from a Qatari group fronted by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group as well as financing proposals from four US investment firms were lodged on 25 March.

That followed an initial round of bids in February.

But a mergers and acquisitions source has told the Football Insider that there is a real possibility that the Glazers could invite another set of offers if their valuation – believed to be around £6billion – has not been met.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim’s bids are believed to be closer to the £5bn mark, and both parties have stressed that they will not be strong-armed into overpaying.

There also remains a possibility that the current owners could choose to remain in situ entirely or that Joel and Avram Glazer could use funds from one of the US investment firms to buy out the four other Glazer siblings.