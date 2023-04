Delegation of the US European Command visits Armenia

The delegation headed by Brigadier General Patrick Ellis, Deputy Chief of Staff of the US European Command, visited Armenia April 5-7.

Brigadier General Patrick Ellis discussed with the representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia the possibilities of personnel training, conducting joint exercises, sharing experience and knowledge.

The delegation visited the training units, the “Zar” training center of the peacekeeping brigade of the Ministry of Defense.