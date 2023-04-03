Aurora’s Sunrise: Animation on Armenian Genocide wins Audience Award at Movies that Matter Festival

Armenian animation Aurora’s Sunrise has won the Audience Award at Movies that Matter Festival, the National Cinema Center informs.

The film was nominated for Camera Justitia Award. Director Inna Sahakyan receives a Special Mention from the jury for her animated film – an epic reconstruction of the story of Aurora Mardiganian and the Armenian genocide.

The film festival is one of the major events dedicated to the protection of human rights, which takes place in The Hague, the international city of peace and justice.

Last month Aurora’s Sunrise took home the Grand Prize at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) in Geneva.

The Armenian, German, and Lithuanian co-production, directed by Sahakyan, is based on the true story of Aurora, a survivor of the 1915 Armenian Genocide who lost her family, escaped enslavement, and subsequently had to deal with Hollywood’s ruthless publicity after she becomes the face of a massive humanitarian campaign. Meanwhile, a corrupt political conspiracy tries to silence her.