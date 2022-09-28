France’s Special Envoy for the South Caucasus to travel to Yerevan and Baku

Ambassador Brice Roquefeuil, France’s Special Envoy for the South Caucasus, will travel to Baku and Yerevan, representative of the Foreign Ministry said at a press briefing today.

“is fully mobilized and will continue to provide its support to contribute to negotiated solutions on all outstanding issues,” the MFA said.

In the wake of the President of the Republic’s recent exchanges with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, Ambassador Brice Roquefeuil, special envoy for the South Caucasus, will travel to Baku this week and later to Yerevan.

Furthermore, Mr. Brice Roquefeuil will also travel to Georgia to strengthen dialogue with the Georgian authorities on all subjects of common interest, in particular relations with the European Union and regional issues.