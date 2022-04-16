Azerbaijani troops fully withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

The Azerbaijani troops that intruded in to the neutral zone of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region have returned to the positions occupied before the incident, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

In On April 15 the enemy had advanced a certain amount of manpower, trying to improve its position in the neutral zone.

In the evening of the same day, as a result of negotiations conducted by the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions.

At this moment the Azerbaijani side has fully returned to its positions occupied before the above-mentioned incident. The operative-tactical situation in other parts of the line of contact is calm.