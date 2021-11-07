Issue of “corridors” closed since November 9, 2020 – PM Pashinyan

The issue of “corridors” has been closed since November 9, 202, when the trilateral statement was signed, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

“I have said this on many occasions. But at the same time, I highly appreciate the fact that Russia made its position on the issue public. Russia has never had a different stance,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it’s not only the approach of the Russian Federation, but also that of Azerbaijan.

“It is clearly stated that the parties have reached an agreement in the issue within the framework of the trilateral working group,” PM Pashinyan stated.

The comments come after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday, that all unblocked and newly created transport routes will operate on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states through which they pass.

The Prime Minister also reminded about the recent statements from Turkey. “While they use the word ‘corridor,’ they say it will be controlled by Armenia,” Pashinyan noted.

He emphasized that the Republic of Armenia is interested in the unblocking of regional communications and added that other countries in the region – Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey are also interested.

“The question here refers to approximation of perception of formulas,” the Prime Minister stated.