Sovereignty and territorial integrity will be respected: Russia comments on so-called “Zangezur Corridor”

Unblocking of regional transport routes will open up additional perspectives for Armenia and Russia in the realization of the “North-South” highway, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of the anniversary of the trilateral statement signed by leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, TASS reports.

The Ministry reminded that as a result of eight sessions of the working group under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, a report was presented describing specific rail and road routes to restore communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan with access to transport communications of neighboring countries, which, it said, will increase transit attractiveness of the region and will attract additional investment.

“It is important, especially in light of the situation around the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor,’ which is being exaggerated in the media, that all participants of the trilateral working group have agreed that all unblocked and newly created transport routes will operate on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states through which they pass,” the Ministry stated.