Ombudsman’s Office carrying out independent monitoring of the voting process

A working group has been set up at the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to carry out independent monitoring of the election process both at the central office and the offices in Shirak, Gegharkunik, Syunik and Tavush provinces.

In addition, representatives of the working group have been dispatched to Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces to examine possible complaints relating to electoral rights and giving quick response if necessary.

Voting in the snap elections started at 8 am today and will continue through 8 pm.

Twenty-five forces are competing for seats in the National Assembly.