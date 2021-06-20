Armenians vote in snap parliamentary election

Armenians are heading to polls to cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections. A total of 2,008 polling stations opened in 38 electoral districts at 8 am sharp.
According to Police, 2,578,678 citizens are eligible to participate in the voting.
Twenty-five forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs are running in the election:
- Fair Armenia Party
- Armenian National Congress Party
- Civil Contract Party
- Zartonk National Christian Party
- Liberty Party
- I Have the Honor Alliance
- United Homeland Party
- Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party
- Bright Armenia Party
- Our Home is Armenia Party
- Republic Party
- Hayots Hayrenik Party
- Free Motherland Alliance
- Prosperous Armenia Party
- Democratic Party of Armenia
- 5165 National Conservative Movement Party
- Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party
- Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union
- National Agenda Party
- Verelk Party
- Liberal Party
- European Party of Armenia
- Armenia Alliance
- National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party
- Sovereign Armenia Party
Nineteen local and eight international organizations will observe the elections.
The voting will continue through 8 pm.
The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.