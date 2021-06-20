Armenians vote in snap parliamentary election

Armenians are heading to polls to cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections. A total of 2,008 polling stations opened in 38 electoral districts at 8 am sharp.

According to Police, 2,578,678 citizens are eligible to participate in the voting.

Twenty-five forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs are running in the election:

Fair Armenia Party

Armenian National Congress Party

Civil Contract Party

Zartonk National Christian Party

Liberty Party

I Have the Honor Alliance

United Homeland Party

Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party

Bright Armenia Party

Our Home is Armenia Party

Republic Party

Hayots Hayrenik Party

Free Motherland Alliance

Prosperous Armenia Party

Democratic Party of Armenia

5165 National Conservative Movement Party

Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party

Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union

National Agenda Party

Verelk Party

Liberal Party

European Party of Armenia

Armenia Alliance

National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party

Sovereign Armenia Party

Nineteen local and eight international organizations will observe the elections.

The voting will continue through 8 pm.

The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.