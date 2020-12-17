Bodies of nine Armenian servicemen found in Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd section

On December 16, the bodies of nine Armenian servicemen found near the Armenian military positions in the direction of Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd were handed over to the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh by the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the area, Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense said.

Necessary actions are being taken at the moment to find out the circumstances of the soldiers’ death and their identity, the Ministry added.

The Defense Army said on the eve that the fate of 73 people in that section was unknown.