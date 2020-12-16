The fate of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher section still unknown – Artsakh Defense Army

Artsakh’s Defense Army says the fate of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher section of Hadrut region is still unknown.

At the same time it refutes the contradictory media reports, with some putting the number of missing persons at 171.



“From the very first hours of the incident, with the support of Russian peacekeepers, urgent work has been carried out to find out the fate of our servicemen as soon as possible,” the Defense Army said.



It added that the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan has also left for the Artsakh Republic to examine the issue on the spot and to take necessary actions.



The Defense Army will provide regular information on the steps taken and the results.