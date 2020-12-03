Ohio House panel passes resolution recognizing Artsakh’s right to self-determination

The Ohio House of Representatives’ Rules and Reference Committee passed House Resolution 367 (HR 367) on Recognizing Artsakh’s Right to Self-Determination and Condemning Azerbaijan’s Assault on December 1, 2020. The resolution is now referred to the House’s Federalism Committee, which is scheduled to hold a hearing on HR 367 on Tuesday, December 8, the Armenian Assembly of America reports.

Ohio State Representative J. Todd Smith (R-43) formally introduced HR 367 last month to condemn the coordinated military assault on Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey, and to formally recognize the people of Artsakh’s right to self-government.

“We applaud Representative Smith and his leadership on this important issue,” said Ara Bagdasarian, State of Ohio Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America. “The people of Artsakh have suffered greatly from the six-week war launched against them by Azerbaijan and supported by the government of Turkey. The U.S. must take a stand, including ensuring the safe return of prisoners of war. The Armenian community looks forward to continuing to work with Rep. Smith and his colleagues,” added Bagdasarian.