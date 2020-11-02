Resolution supporting Artsakh’s right to self-determination to be introduced to Ohio Legislature

Ohio State Representative J. Todd Smith is set to introduce legislation to support the Republic of Artsakh’s inalienable right to self-determination, reports the Armenian National Committee Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

The legislation condemns Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression and calls for recognition of Artsakh’s ight to self-determination.

“With proposing this resolution I am proud to stand with the people of Artsakh in their pursuit for self-determination. Americans have always valued human life and religious freedom. This is an opportunity to show solidarity with others seeking these same immutable rights and shed light on the oppression they have had to endure,” Rep. J. Todd Smith said.