President of EU Council gets symbolic Armenian pomegranate as a gift

The director of the Lebanese-Armenian Karagheuzian Medical Center offered a symbolic Armenian pomegranate to Charles Michel, President of the EU Council, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) informs.

In the framework of his visit to Lebanon after the Beirut blast, Charles Michel visited the Karagheuzian Medical Center in Bourj Hammoud, the Armenian quarter of Beirut.

Despite the damage caused to the center by the explosion, the medical staff is helping the injured residents of Bourj Hammoud.



The Karagheuzian Armenian-Lebanese socio-medical center focuses on children development, with services ranging from the medical to the social, as well as psychological and educational fields.

The services of the health center are offered to people of all backgrounds, religion, ethnicity, and citizenship.